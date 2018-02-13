Anti-bullying rally planned in Surrey, Delta

Anti-bullying flash mobs are planned in Surrey and Delta, for the fourth year.

Organizer Sean Bindra explains more than 1,200 students are set to participate in Bollywood and Western inspired flash mobs on Feb. 27 and March 6.

BC Lions Football Player Tyler Davis and Team Mascot Leo the Lion are also set to take part, he says.

“I was bullied growing up so it is my mission in life to spread love and happiness,” says Bindra, who launched the initiative in 2014 to spread awareness and stress the importance of standing up to bullying of all forms.

“We need to celebrate our differences and support one another,” Bindra adds. “Our differences are what make us strong, and therefore we need to encourage each other to be ourselves. I encourage the community to please attend and support this anti-bullying initiative in large numbers. Let’s show our youth that we fully support their commitment and dedication to help put an end to bullying.”

Bindra says the event has grown in the past few years, describing the response as “overwhelming.”

“Through our efforts, we have been able to reach out to more than 4,000 youth from Delta and Surrey. The youth are our future so it is important to organize anti-bullying initiatives like this,” says Bindra.

Both of the dances this year will be choreographed by The SHIAMAK Vancouver Dance Team.

Choreographer Rohan D’Silva says, “dancing for a cause like anti-bullying always has a special meaning for me and the SHIAMAK Vancouver Team looks forward to spreading the joy of dance with the kids and putting up a great performance to spread more awareness.”

More than 1,000 kids are are set to participate in the first event on Feb. 27 from six Delta elementary schools including Chalmers, Annieville, Jarvis Traditional, McCloskey, Gibson, and Richardson.

It will take place on the grass field at North Delta Secondary School (11447 82 Ave.) starting at 12:15 p.m.

Then, on March 6, roughly 200 Surrey students (from Tamanawis Secondary and Beaver Creek Elementary) will take part in the second dance mob at 12:15 p.m. at Beaver Creek (6505 123A St.).

“Most of us have faced some sort of bullying and it leaves a scar for life,” says Shiamak Davar, artistic director and founder of The SHIAMAK Group. “We’re all unique and this is what we need to embrace. I’m proud to be associated with this initiative and I’m extremely happy with the participation increasing each year.”