Another Surrey shooting left a man injured, over the weekend

Surrey RCMP received reports of a shooting near King George Blvd., and 91st Avenue just after 4 am Saturday. Officers arrived to find a 45-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The person is in critical condition after gunned down. He is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A witness said she saw a truck take off from the scene.
RCMP are still investigating, but say this incident is unrelated to the double shooting in Abbotsford Friday night, which police there have linked to the area’s Townline Hill conflict.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.solvecrime.ca.