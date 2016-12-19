Another Surrey shooting left a man injured, over the weekend

A witness said she saw a truck take off from the scene.

RCMP are still investigating, but say this incident is unrelated to the double shooting in Abbotsford Friday night, which police there have linked to the area’s Townline Hill conflict.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.solvecrime.ca.