Another stabbing in Newton area of Surrey

At about 3am Sunday (December 25) a number of people knocked on the door of a home in the 7400-block Todd Crescent, Newton area. There was an altercation broke out and in the result a man was stabbed.

He was rushed to the hospital where he is being treated for his serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Surrey RCMP Sgt. Dale Carr said it’s early in the investigation yet, and it’s unclear as to whether the individuals were known to each other.

Investigation continues

Carr said that while it was a busy Christmas Eve for the RCMP, the calls were fairly routine, and involved mostly domestic disputes.