Another drive-by shooting in Surrey

Two vehicles seen driving away after shots fired in Newton Sunday night

RCMP say the responded to reports of shots being fired in the 12200 block of 78th Avenue at about 9:05 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say while they found evidence to support that shots had been fired in the area, no victims were found.

Although police say no evidence was found to show that any vehicle or residences in the area had been struck by bullets, photos from the scene show what looks like to be broken glass on the street.

Surrey RCMP say two vehicles a black SUV and a silver Acura– were seen driving away from the area.