Air quality advisory issued for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

Smoke from fires burning along the US west coast have drifted over the border and have led to Metro Vancouver issuing an air quality advisory for the Lower Mainland.

The smoke, which contains high concentrations of fine particulate matter, is coming from wildfires burning in North California, Oregon and Washington state and is now impacting the Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley air shed.

Concentrations of ground-level ozone are also expected to reach advisory levels in eastern parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley due to hot weather conditions.

Metro Vancouver advises residents to consider reducing strenuous outdoor activities, particularly during mid-afternoon and early evening when ozone levels are highest.

Exposure to ozone and fine particulate matter is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have underlying medical conditions.

According to Environment Canada, Metro Vancouver’s air quality index was listed at a “moderate risk” 4 on Tuesday morning. It was expected to rise to 5 in the afternoon.

Metro Vancouver says the hazy conditions are expected to persist until tomorrow.