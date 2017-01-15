A woman stabbed over the weekend in North Surrey

With non-life-threatening injuries she was transported to hospital in stable condition. The initial police investigation showed that an altercation occurred between two individuals, resulting in a stabbing. A 36-year-old male was arrested following the incident.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but initial indications are that this incident involves parties known to each other.

Officers conducted neighbourhood canvassing and spoke with several witnesses to obtain further information.

Police say that unless there is a significant development in the case, there will be no further updates before noon on Monday.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca