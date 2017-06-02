A new high-tech $10 bill introduced

Canada’s new $10 bill to commemorate 150th birthday

A new high-tech $10 bill was launched on Thursday at the Royal BC Museum and portrays Canada’s first prime minister Sir John A. Macdonald, principal architect of Canadian federalism Sir George Etienne Cartier, the first woman elected to the House of Commons Agnes Macphail and James Gladstone, Canada’s first senator of First Nations origin.

New bill includes security features like a colour-shifting image of an arch from Parliament Hill. The design also incorporates other cultural elements: a reproduction of the artwork Owl’s Bouquet by world-renowned Inuit artist Kenojuak Ashevak and the distinctive arrow sash pattern, an important symbol of the Métis nation that also pays homage to the French-Canadian voyageurs of the 18th century.

The reverse of the note features the rugged splendour of Canada’s lands and landscape.

It also has new security features including the colour-shifting image of an arch found in the memorial chamber on Parliament Hill, as well as three-dimensional maple leaves.

The bill will be available at financial institutions across the country.