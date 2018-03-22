LOCAL NEWS
A fire broke out a home in the 8300-block of 121A Street in the Newton area. Firefighters were on the scene Friday evening battling...
Six charged after huge worth of fentanyl, heroin seized
New Westminster police have arrested six people as part of a $300,000 drug bust in which they seized vehicles, cash, firearms and fentanyl-laced drugs. ...
Suspicious fire destroys SUV in Langley
Police are investigating a fire that completely destroyed an SUV in Langley on Sunday night. Just after 10 pm, Township of Langley fire crews...