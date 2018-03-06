LOCAL NEWS
Sunday morning crash kills young driver in Vancouver
A young driver lost control of his vehicle and died after crashing into a tree just before 1 am on Sunday morning, near West...
Motor vehicles accident at 24th Avenue in South Surrey
Reports of motor vehicles incident at 168 Street and 24 Avenue in Surrey. RCMP were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the...
Body found near Victoria harbour
The remains were retrieved near the harbour, at the rowing docks in the Selkirk area off Gorge Road. Earlier this month, police were working with...