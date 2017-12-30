LOCAL NEWS
Police recover missing 10-year-old’s body from Arrow lake
In a tragic incident a car rolled down an embankment and sank into Arrow lake near Halcyon Hot Springs, a 10 years old boy...
Double homicide in Victoria home
Two young children victims in Victoria double homicide The victims of the Christmas Day double homicide in Victoria were two young children, Vancouver Island Integrated...
Greater Vancouver braces for winter storms and freezing rains
Province says it’s prepared to keep region’s bridges clear as Lower Mainland braces for winter storms and freezing rains Lower Mainland residents should brace themselves...