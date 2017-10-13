Friday, October 13, 2017

South Surrey, White Rock hammered by hailstorm

In South Surrey and White Rock several residents posted pictures by saying that it had snowed on early Wednesday, but Environment Canada, confirmed that...
Charges laid against man who was caught while fleeing police

Charges have now been laid against man who fleeing from police in Abbotsford last Thursday. He was also charged with two offences that allegedly occurred...
Three sentenced in Surrey’s unlawful confinement case

BC Supreme Court judge delivered a pointed lecture on “poor choices” and the “scourge” of drug trafficking before sentencing three men for their involvement...

Two charged in connection with cocaine shipped through the Port of...

Nearly 2,000 distracted drivers got tickets in September

Additional charges follow South Surrey shooting incident

Family of 4 hurt after van rolls into ditch in Surrey

BCIBN’s Third Diwali Gala 2017 A Grand Success

TELUS honours Lower Mainland charities and individuals making a difference

Teachers visit Gurdwara Nanak Niwas

