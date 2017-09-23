Saturday, September 23, 2017

Residents concerned about traffic and density with proposed Scott Road highrise

A proposed development featuring a highrise 35-storey building at the corner of Scott Road and 75A Avenue, plus 16 townhomes along Scott Road and...
Two people injured after a fire in Surrey

Two homeless people in Surrey were badly burned this afternoon when something in their tent ignited.  It happened at 135A Street in Whalley area...
TELUS welcomes the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

  Samsung’s innovation with the Galaxy Note 8 continues to define the phablet market. Here are a few features that we think stand out: Infinity Display...

