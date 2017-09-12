LOCAL NEWS
Limousine smashed into a Surrey home over the weekend
A limo smashed into a Surrey home early Sunday morning. A Surrey home is partially destroyed after a limousine smashed into it early Sunday morning. ...
Surrey man charged with manslaughter after house fire
A Surrey man has been charged with manslaughter after a body was found inside a house that caught fire early on Thursday morning. The...
Bear cub spotted by Coquitlam West Coast Express platform
There was a surprise visitor at the Coquitlam Central station this morning. A bear cub has been spotted in a tree near the West...