Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Limousine smashed into a Surrey home over the weekend

A limo smashed into a Surrey home early Sunday morning. A Surrey home is partially destroyed after a limousine smashed into it early Sunday morning. ...
Surrey man charged with manslaughter after house fire

A Surrey man has been charged with manslaughter after a body was found inside a house that caught fire early on Thursday morning.  The...
Bear cub spotted by Coquitlam West Coast Express platform

There was a surprise visitor at the Coquitlam Central station this morning. A bear cub has been spotted in a tree near the West...

Man shot while driving on Highway 1 in Surrey: reports

Targeted shooting leaves one dead in Chilliwack

Truck fire closes Coquihalla highway

Air quality advisory issued for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

‘Largest ever’ drug seizure in OPP history, Police reveal details

Premier Horgan to tour fire-affected BC regions

Woman charged after purse swiped from the vehicle

