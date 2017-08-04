LOCAL NEWS
Smoke blanketing interior BC visible from space
NASA released a photo that shows what the smoke blanketing interior BC. and Washington State looks like from space. It confirms that much of B.C....
Body found inside a burned vehicle near 24th Ave. in Surrey
As investigation on, road closed between 24th Avenue and 188th streets Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) and RCMP are looking into the suspicious death of...
Prime Minister Trudeau touring wildfire regions in BC today
PM Trudeau will meet with officers, wildfire officials and Premier Horgan Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Williams Lake, B.C., today, getting his first look...