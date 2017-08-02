Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Prime Minister Trudeau touring wildfire regions in BC today

PM Trudeau will meet with officers, wildfire officials and Premier Horgan Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Williams Lake, B.C., today, getting his first look...
Premier Horgan to talk softwood lumber in USA

Premier John Horgan is set to meet with some of the Trump administration’s top trade officials on Thursday in Washington, where he intends to...
Maple Ridge man charged six years after stabbing

Aggravated assault and weapons offences brought against 39-year-old A 39-year-old Maple Ridge man has been charged with aggravated assault for a stabbing that occurred at...

Another drive-by shooting in Surrey

Vancouver big winner; Surrey and South Asians big losers in Horgan’s...

Ram Nath Kovind elected as 14th President of India

New NDP government sworn into the office

Surrey Mayor leads inspection tour of Pattullo Bridge

Wildfire hit Vancouver Island also, One home destroyed

South Surrey motorcyclist on life support after collision

