LOCAL NEWS
Prime Minister Trudeau touring wildfire regions in BC today
PM Trudeau will meet with officers, wildfire officials and Premier Horgan Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Williams Lake, B.C., today, getting his first look...
Premier Horgan to talk softwood lumber in USA
Premier John Horgan is set to meet with some of the Trump administration’s top trade officials on Thursday in Washington, where he intends to...
Maple Ridge man charged six years after stabbing
Aggravated assault and weapons offences brought against 39-year-old A 39-year-old Maple Ridge man has been charged with aggravated assault for a stabbing that occurred at...