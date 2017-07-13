Thursday, July 13, 2017

South Surrey motorcyclist on life support after collision

A portion of 16th Avenue was closed by Surrey RCMP last week as a motorcycle crashed near 148 Street intersection. A motorcyclist is in critical...
Wildfire forcing thousands to evacuate central BC regions

Wildfire in BC flared up on Sunday night near 100 Mile House area, forcing thousands of people to evacuate the region. 10,000 evacuees and...
2 arrested after climbing the Lions Gate Bridge

At 8:30am police began receiving 911 calls reporting the climbers wearing large backpacks, head lamps and climbing the Lions Gate bridge Two people have been...

