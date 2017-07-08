LOCAL NEWS
2 arrested after climbing the Lions Gate Bridge
At 8:30am police began receiving 911 calls reporting the climbers wearing large backpacks, head lamps and climbing the Lions Gate bridge Two people have been...
Premier designate John Horgan to unveil the cabinet on July 18
John Horgan surrounded by 41 NDP members at they took oaths of the office as MLAs on June 7. After more than nine weeks BC’s...
Targeted shooting in Guildford area left one man injured
Shooting near a Guildford area restaurant left one man injured, as police swarmed a strip mall in Surrey's Guildford neighbourhood around 8:30pm on Tuesday...