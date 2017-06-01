Thursday, June 1, 2017

Evacuation alerts issued as floodings intensifies in Okanagan area

Six properties in Olalla, southwest of Penticton, were evacuated as Keremeos Creek burst its banks.  A full list of evacuations in the Okanagan-Similkameen district can be...
Will Premier Clark resign? not yet, Christy Clark seek vote of...

‘The elegant thing for her to do is resign’?  Will Premier Christy Clark concede defeat? Christy Clark may not have enough seats to win a...
BC election could be over as NDP and Greens announce ‘difficult’...

VICTORIA – The B.C. NDP will get a chance to govern the province, and John Horgan become its new premier, after New Democrats picked...

