LOCAL NEWS
BC gives Kinder Morgan environmental green light?
Premier Clark was set to address reporters today afternoon. The federal Liberal government approved the $6.8-billion pipeline expansion in November 2016 and at that time...
Targeted shooting killed 21 year old man in Richmond
On arrival at the 7000 block of Ash Street, just around the corner from MacNeill secondary, a deceased male was discovered inside the cabin...
Man charged in connection with two banks robberies
A man was formally charged on January 9, 2017 with a single count of robbery with a firearm and an additional charge of robbery...