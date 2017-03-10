2 killed in East Vancouver shooting

One 49, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, 32, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Other person died on early Friday morning, police said.

The Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section and Gang Crime Unit were on scene overnight investigating.

Police closed off a large portion of the residential area around the scene while forensics teams gathered evidence.

No arrests have been made, according to a statement.

The deaths are Vancouver’s fifth and sixth homicides of 2017.