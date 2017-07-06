2 arrested after climbing the Lions Gate Bridge

Traffic was heavily congested on the bridge for two hours during the police operation.

Shortly after 1 pm all lanes were back open and TransLink said regular bus service over the bridge has resumed. Charges have yet to be announced.

The Lions Gate Bridge was opened first time in 1938, officially known as the First Narrows Bridge, it is a suspension bridge that crosses the first narrows of Burrard Inlet and connects with the City of Vancouver, British Columbia.

