Justin Trudeau says unvaccinated people have to acceptthe ‘consequences’ of their decision

Justin Trudeau has said that unvaccinated people have to deal with the “consequences” of their choice which include being subjected to Canada’s travel restrictions.

During an interview with CBC Radio’s The House that’s airing on June 25, the prime minister opened up about his thoughts on people who are unvaccinated and Canada’s vaccine mandates.

“It was their choice and nobody ever was going to force anyone into doing something they don’t want to do,” Trudeau said about people who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

“But there are consequences when you don’t,” he continued. “You cannot choose to put at risk your co-workers. You cannot choose to put at risk the people sitting beside you on an airplane.”

While there are still restrictions in place for travel, recent changes were made to Canada’s travel rules which scrapped vaccine mandates for some trips and temporarily suspended on-arrival random testing for vaccinated travellers.