Five more BC flights added to exposure list

Five additional B.C. flights have been added to the COVID-19 public exposure list.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control announced late Monday that passengers and crew on board five flights either arriving in or departing from BC have possibly been exposed to the coronavirus. BC health minister updates strategy to catch up on 30,000 cancelled surgeries |…

Those flights include:

• July 13: Air Canada – Montreal to Vancouver

• July 13: West Jest – Kelownato Edmonton (Rows 11 to 17)

• July 14: Air Canada – San Francisco to Vancouver

• July 20: Air Canada – Montreal to Vancouver

• July 22: Aeromexico – Mexico City to Vancouver (Rows 19 to 25)

Information about affected rows were only available for a July 13 flight from Kelowna to Edmonton, and a July 22 flight from Mexico City to Vancouver.

By law, anyone arriving in BC from outside Canada is required to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms over a period of 14 days from their arrival.