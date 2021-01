An early morning crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian closed Hwy. 1 eastbound after 264 Street in Aldergrove for more than six hours on Sunday. Pedestrian was hit by three vehicles.

Abbotsford Police said early Sunday morning at 4:15am, emergency services responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 at the Abbotsford and Langley border.

Emergency service workers located a man in the east-bound lanes who had been struck by three vehicles.