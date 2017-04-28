Shah Rukh Khan thrills Vancouver fans

The 51-year-old king of Bollywood will be on stage tonight, but social media is already alight with ‘SRK’ Vancouver sightings.

Forbes Magazine ranked Khan as the 8th highest paid actor on the planet with earnings of $33 million USA last year.



The most popular man in India and arguably the most famous actor in the world, has been doing a bit sightseeing before his appearance tonight in Canada at TED2017 at the Vancouver Convention Centre in British Columbia.

The Bollywood superstar, labelled by Forbes magazine as “the biggest movie star in the world” in 2015, has proven to be very approachable during his Vancouver visit.

Instagram and Twitter have been flooded with photos of SRK posing with fans.

“He was so sweet,” said fan Amy Bath, a local model and vlogger who posted a photo of her encounter with Khan on her Instagram account.