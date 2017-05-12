Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera escorts Justin Bieber out of airport

The wait is finally over for music lovers and ‘Beliebers’ as the international pop sensation Justin Bieber is all set to take the stage today in Mumbai for his maiden India concert.

The 23-year-old Canadian singer arrived at the Kalina Mumbai airport along with his crew on a chartered flight at 1:30 am today.

Dressed in a pink hoodie and shorts, the singer rushed out of the airport, where a group of fans and photographers had gathered to welcome him, heading straight to the St. Regis hotel in Lower Parel where he is staying.

Salman Khan’s personal bodyguard Shera is Beiber’s security escort for the duration of his stay in Mumbai.