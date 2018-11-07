Priyanka in Bachelorette party in Amsterdam

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying a fun-filled bachelorette weekend in Amsterdam. The “Quantico” star shared photos from the weekend with her 29.3 million Instagram followers on Saturday. In one set of pictures, the 36-year-old opted to go pants-free in a cream-colored sweater with feathered detailing on it. She draped a beige coat over the sweater. For footwear, Chopra selected high-heeled snake-print boots, which she wore over a pair of tall off-white socks.

he completed her look with oversized sunglasses, captioning the post, “Setting sail… #bachelorette #Squad.”