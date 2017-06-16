Here’s when SRK’s TED talk will air in India

Shah Rukh Khan’s TED talk that happened last month in Vancouver was not just some other motivational speech that was preachy. He incorporated his wit and made sure that he leaves an ineradicable mark in our minds

Shahrukh Khan is currently busy with promoting his upcoming film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ SRK and Anushka Sharma, Imtiaz Ali productions, he is also prepping himself for his TV show Ted Talks India: Nayi Soch. Shah Rukh revealed the details on when will the show air on Indian TV, and said, ” I will be shooting for it in August and it will go on air in September-October. ”

TED talks not only aim at giving out motivational speeches, but also intend to make a change in people who are listening to the talks. Shah Rukh Khan has been a motivational speaker at several occasions, but being on the TED stage was a whole new different thing altogether.

Here’s what he said about his experience being on the TED stage, ” It was one of the greatest experiences of my life. It is an intellectual and highly rated international platform and I was, in a way, speaking for the country and what we stand for. It was very interesting and very nerve-racking to speak without a teleprompter! I am glad people liked it. It was great to meet Chris Henderson (curator of the show), and hear some of the greatest minds of the world speak. I would love to go and do it again. ”

Since Shah Rukh will also be the curator of the TV show, he revealed more details about the format of Ted Talks India: Nayi Soch. ” People will share stories about changes in society, in life whether it’s about the climate, dangerous diseases or to help empower women and all of this will be integrated. There are some beautiful stories both Indian and international which the team is planning to get on one platform and do a nice mix of Hindi and English speakers. I feel it will be a niche show, ” added SRK.