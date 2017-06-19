“Go with the flow of your instinct” Dilraj Ramuwalia

The art of an artist is born with the artist itself and it is seen

from the very childhood of the person. Dilraj Ramuwalia is

also one of the most talented in-born singers who, from the very childhood

knew that he is sent to this planet for singing. “My inspiration was my maternal uncle,

who is also a renowned name in the industry. When I started my school journey, my

teachers would randomly pick me up and would ask me to perform in front of the whole

class, that boosted my confidence in many ways”,said Ramuwalia.

With the most melodious voice, Ramuwalia chooses to sing the type

of songs that touches the soul of a person.“I like Sufi music and

in all my songs one can feel the affect of Sufism. I love the songs that

have meaning to them and also are full of message”, smiled him.

Ramuwalia’s key to success is his grounded-ness. Apart

from being gifted with voice naturally, he has formally taken classes

from highly renowned Indian Classical Music teachers, and that has made a difference.

“If you talk about learning music, I would say that I learn it every day. Its my nature to learn new things from each and every person that comes across”, ”Also I would advice the new comers to have patience and take one step at a time because you cant reach the

topmost ladder without climbing all, and it’s a stepwise process”, he smiled.

He has come to Canada for his performances in BC and Alberta and people have welcomed him whole-heartedly. “When I was coming here, it was kind of

unpredictable thing, as I was not too sure what would be the reaction of the audience

but I was overwhelmed by the response and love that people have given me in BC;

especially to my song Gaddian Wali Taaro “, told Ramuwalia.

Not to forget, the song got so famous at the time it was released that Surrey’s renowned

Gurdip Arts Academy did a choreography on the same, which was highly appreciated.

Apart from being a fabulous singer, Ramuwalia has also composed many superhit

songs. Though he sings in Punjabi at this time but his deepest desire is to do playback

singing in Bollywood. “Punjabi is my mother tongue, and this language is the

reason for me to be renowned amongst the masses. I owe to

this language and I am ready to contribute towards the development

and promotion of Punjabi till the last day of my life”,

he smiled. He loves reading good books and is a huge fan of

poetry, which can be seen in his personality. “ I am about to finish my book of Hindi Ghazals. I think it is a way to share your thought process most beautifully and simply.

Also you can bring about a change with books”, he said. Dilraj is an amazing artist and an inspiring person who likes to encourage others to live up to their passions and exceed in them. His next show is happening in Alberta on 17th of June.

– Chhavi Disawar