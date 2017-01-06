Actor Om Puri dead

International Veteran actor Om Puri has passed away, he was found dead at his Mumbai house on Friday morning. He was 66. As confirmed by his friends from the film fraternity the actor succumbed to a major heart attack.

Reportedly, Actor Om Puri returned home after a film shoot. The door bell to his house at Lokhandwala’s Oakland Park residence went unanswered on Friday morning, following which his driver raised an alarm.



Actor Shabana Azmi shared on twitter, “OM Puri undergoing postmortem at Cooper Hospital. Will be taken to Trishul around 3pm Funeral at Oshiwara electric crematorium around 6pm.”

Om Puri in an art film ‘Aakrosh’ with Naseer-ul-Din Shah (left).



The recipient of two National awards and two Filmfare Awards including a Lifetime Achievement Award, Om Puri had an illustrious film career , spanning over four decades. The actor had posted a tweet, looking back at his career in December 2016. He said, “I have no regrets at all. I have done quite well for myself. I didn’t have a conventional face, but I have done well, and I am proud of it.”



The Padma Shri awardee, studied at the Film and Television Institute of India and at the National School of Drama, where Naseeruddin Shah was his classmate. Born on October 18, 1950, hailing from Ambala in Haryana, Om Puri made his film debut in 1976 with the Marathi film ‘Ghashiram Kotwal’.

A critically acclaimed actor, Puri featured in films like ‘Ardh Satya’, ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’, ‘Aakrosh’, ‘Mirch Masala’ and many others. More recently, he was seen in the movies, ‘Dabangg’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘Ghayal Once Again’.



Puri also had a meaty and memorable role opposite Helen Mirren in Steven Spielberg’s 2014 American comedy drama ‘The Hundred-Foot Journey’.

The acclaimed actor delivered some stellar performances in mainstream commercial Pakistani, Indian and British cinema apart from making a dent in Hollywood with his roles in ‘east is East’, ‘City of Joy’, ‘Gandhi’ and ‘The Reluctant Fundamentalist’. He was nominated for the Best Actor BAFTA for ‘East is East’ in 2000.

The actor also received an honorary OBE in 2004 for his contribution to British cinema.

On the personal front, Om Puri’s first marriage to Seema Kapoor, the sister of actor Annu Kapoor, in 1991, did not last long.

After they broke their 8-month long marriage, Puri tied the knot with journalist Nandita Puri in 1993. The actor had a son named Ishaan with Nandita. In 2009, Nandita wrote Puri’s biography titled ‘Unlikely Hero: The Story Of Om Puri.’ The actor was furious at the inclusion of explicit details of his previous relationships in the book.