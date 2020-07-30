COVID-19: Top doctor urges caution over BC Day long weekend

BC’s top doctor is calling on the public to play it safe over BC Day long weekend and help prevent a second surge in COVID-19 cases.Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry made the plea at a live briefing Thursday as she announced 29 new cases of the virus, and no new deaths.

All but one of Thursday’s new cases are linked to an outbreak at the Fraser Valley Packers blueberry packing plant, which now involves 59 people.2:39 B.C. officials report 29 new cases of COVID-19 virus, and no additional deaths B.C. officials report 29 new cases of COVID-19 virus, and no additional deaths

British Columbia saw a surge in cases throughout July, following several exposures at private parties in Kelowna over the Canada Day long weekend. Story continues below advertisement

British Columbians were encouraged to resume travel within the province as a part of the province’s Phase 3 plan back in June.

“Let’s make this long weekend a different one than what we saw in early July… what you do today and this weekend will determine how we are going to be able to manage in the weeks and months ahead,” said Henry.

“This is going to be our COVID summer, an unusual summer, a summer of doing things differently, but we can do it.”

She took a moment to thank British Columbians for listening and changing their behaviour when health officials raised concerns about the spike in new cases earlier this month.