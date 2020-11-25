COVID-19 cases hits 941 in BC on Nov. 24

Covid-19 hit new high of 941 diagnosed caseson Tuesday in BC, as public health officials tightened down on indoor group exercise activities.

The latest figures from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control include 7,732 active cases, 284 people currently in hospital, 61 in critical care, and 10 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 358 confirmed deaths since the pandemic began early this year. A total of 19,605 people have recovered, from a total of 28,348 diagnosed cases overall. Of the new cases, 678 are in the Fraser Health region, 174 in Vancouver Coastal, 49 in Interior Health, 29 in the Northern Health region and 11 on Vancouver Island. The results come from 11,037 tests completed as of November 24.

The recent rise of daily diagnosed cases in B.C. dipped briefly below 600 last week, followed by 713 up to Saturday, 626 up to Sunday and 594 up to Monday.

There are two new health-care facility outbreaks, at Valleyhaven Guest Home in Chilliwack and Little Mountain Place in Vancouver, and an outbreak at Fraserview Intermediate Care Lodge in Richmond has been declared over.